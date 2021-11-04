NCPCR asks NCERT to rectify 'anomalies' in gender-neutral teacher training manual

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought rectification of "anomalies" by the National Council of Education, Research and Training's (NCERT) gender-neutral teacher training manual, claiming that it will deny equal rights to children of diverse biological needs, following complaints mainly from right-wing groups.

Seeking a response within the next seven days, the NCPCR has also claimed the text of the manual titled 'Inclusion of Transgender Children in School Education: Concerns and Road Map'suggests gender-neutral infrastructure that does not commensurate with their gender realities and basic needs of children.

Also Read | Pics: Netflix staffs protest Dave Chappelle’s special

The manual, which was taken down from the NCERT website following the controversy, was prepared by the NCERT's Department of Gender Studies after consultations with experts, academicians and activists for sensitising teachers towards the LGBTQ+ community and different gender orientations.

The manual highlighted practices and strategies to make schools sensitive and inclusive for transgender and gender non-conforming children and it included strategies like provision of gender-neutral toilets and uniforms, sensitisation on non-teaching staff, discontinuing practices that segregate children into various school activities based on their gender and inviting members of the transgender community to speak on campus.

Also Read | Let's graduate to gender literacy

It provided explainers on concepts such as gender identity, gender incongruence, gender dysphoria, gender affirmation, gender expression, heterosexuality, homosexuality, asexuality, bisexuality and transnegativity.

However, the social media backlash on the document came following an article on a right-wing website. The NCPCR also received a complaint, much to the amusement of academicians and activists.

In a letter to the NCERT, the NCPCR said, "...the idea of creating and removing binaries shall deny them equal rights of children of diverse biological needs. Second, this approach will expose children to unnecessary psychological trauma due to contradictory environments at home and in school."

Also Read | UK professor alleges harassment in transgender row

The complaint also highlighted in the manual that teachers are suggested to discuss with students about puberty blockers and their availability for adolescents, the letter said.

The complaint alleged that the background and qualification of the members of the drafting committee of the manual was not verified, the NCPCR said in its letter while asking the NCERT to check the antecedents of the drafting committee members.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: