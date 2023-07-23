NCPCR seeks action against Darul Uloom Deoband's book legitimising sex with minors

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights has written to the district administration of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh after it received a complaint against a book, prescribed by the Darul Uloom Deoband which is taught in the Islamic seminary, of violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and legitimising sex with minors.

“The commission is in receipt of a complaint against the fatwas issued by Darul Uloom Deoband. The fatwa references a book titled Bahishti Zewar. The book contains content regarding children that is objectionable, improper and illegal and the book is also alleged to be taught to children in madrasas,” the Commission said in a letter to the District Commission and Senior Superintendent of Police Saharanpur on July 14.

The Commission said that the material should be blocked under section 69A of the IT Act. The Commission said that it had sent in a similar complaint in January last year, about the presence of several fatwas on the Darul Uloom’s website. The Commission has also asked for a copy of all the books prescribed in the syllabus and an action taken report from the district administration in four days.

NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo said that the book legitimises sexual relations with minors. “By minors, we mean girls who are yet to reach puberty. There are passages that say that men do not have to bathe after such an act to read namaaz. There are several such references,” Kanungo told DH.