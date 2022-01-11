NCPCR writes to Delhi government over dextromethorphan poisoning of toddler

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has written to the Delhi government over the poisoning of a toddler who was administered dextromethorphan syrup in a Mohalla clinic.

The Commission’s chairperson, in a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary, said that immediate remedial measures against errant officers of the Mohalla Clinic should be taken, and that the Delhi government should submit a factual report within five days.

The toddler was administered the syrup without prescription, the letter noted, and the child’s parents had to rush her to Kalawati Saran Hospital on Thursday evening where she was put on a ventilator. The toddler reportedly suffered a respiratory failure.

The hospital had earlier shot to notoriety after three children lost their lives due to dextromethorphan poisoning, and 13 more children fell sick. The Commission had written to the clinic demanding action, but had received no reply, it said.

“In this connection, your kind reference is also invited that the Commission has taken cognisance … with direction to submit an ATR to the Commission within 15 days. However, no action taken report in the said incident has been received from your office, yet another above cited incident of Dextromethorphan Poisoning is reported in the Mohalla clinic of Delhi Government,” the letter read.

“In view of the seriousness of such matter of medical negligence by the Mohalla Clinics of Delhi government, thereby putting the life of the children in danger, the Commission viewing it seriously, request your good office to look into the matter urgently,” the Commission said.

The Commission said it has taken cognisance under section 13 (1)(j) of CPCR Act, 2005.

The medicine is not prescribed to children below six years of age, and the Directorate General of Health Services had sent directives to dispensaries and mohalla clinics in the capital in this regard.

