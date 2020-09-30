NCR Planning Board release Rs 12,441 crore loan: HUA

NCR Planning Board release Rs 12,441 crore loan for infrastructure projects till Sep 27: HUA

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 30 2020, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 18:28 ist
Representative image.

The National Capital Region Planning Board has released a loan amount of Rs 12,441 crore for various infrastructure development projects till September 27, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Ministry said, the Board has provided financial assistance to 360 infrastructure development projects so far with an estimated cost of Rs 31,464 crore, out of which, Rs 15,105 crore has been sanctioned as loan.

"During a meeting held on September 28, six projects were sanctioned with an estimated cost of Rs 389.22 crore..." the statement stated.

The National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) borrows from market and avails loans from multilateral and bilateral agencies. It extends loan assistance to NCR participating states and their parastatal agencies on very cheap interest rates for harmonised infrastructure development, it said.

The ministry said the NCRPB has the mandate to prepare a regional plan for the development of the National Capital Region.

It also has the mandate for coordinating and monitoring the implementation of such plans, the statement added.

