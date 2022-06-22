NCW panel recommends maternity benefits for adoptive fathers, surrogate mothers

Extending maternity benefits to surrogate mothers and adoptive fathers, formulating regulatory guidelines for crèches, and, extending paternity leaves are some of the key points that emerged in the final leg of legal deliberation on the Maternity Benefits Act 1961 and its 2017 amendment, held last week by the National Commission for Women.

The NCW has held six such consultations – one preliminary and five regional ones. The consultation, held on June 18, was attended by several legal stakeholders, as well as NCW Member Secretary Meeta Rajeevlochan and Joint Secretary Asholi Chalai.

Stakeholders at the legal review of the Act that DH spoke to said that while the NCW had compiled as many as 14 points of discussions distilled from their previous consultations, one of the key issues that came to the fore was maternity leave for surrogate mothers and adoptive fathers.

Currently, the Central government allows for maternity benefits for surrogate mothers, as well as Chandigarh. In March last year, the Himachal Pradesh High Court, too, passed an order to this effect. The union ministry of women and child development had in 2017 deliberated over the issue soon after the 2017 amendment to the Act.

“Commissioning mothers (a mother whose egg is used to create an embryo implanted in another woman) and surrogate mothers should be granted maternity leave, as well as adoptive fathers. Currently, there is a provision of a leave of 3 months for adoptive mothers, which we felt should be extended to six months,” said a stakeholder who did not wish to be named.

Crèche facilities were discussed in detail, said those present. While the 2017 Amendment lays down the provision for regulations and guidelines, there is currently no regulation that mandates basic provisions such as CCTV cameras. The Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, and to some extent the Factories Act mention crèches, and currently few states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have regulations in place.

The issue of extending paternity leaves to two months from the current 15 days was discussed as well. A majority of stakeholders present felt that fathers should be allowed leaves as well when a child is born. One of the views that came forth was that paternity leave should be carved out of the maternity leave provision so that employers do not feel the pinch.

Siddhartha Dias of The Employers’ Association said that international standards of several countries were discussed as well. “Considering the economic situation we are in currently, it might not be feasible to grant leaves to both parents,” Dias said. For instance, he added, Norway grants leave of 2 months each to both parents.

Other issues that were taken up were provisions that need to be in place if a new mother leaves the job after the maternity leave, cost-sharing by the government in maternity benefits, incentivising employees for retaining women, extending the deadline of 60 days for reporting dismissal after pregnancy under section 12 (b) of the Act, and a central mechanism for reporting, among other issues.