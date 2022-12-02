NCW seeks action against judge over 'explicit' video

NCW seeks action against Rouse Avenue Court judge over 'sexually explicit' video

The commission has sought an action taken report within seven days

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 16:11 ist
NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma. Credit: PTI File Photo

The NCW on Friday sought strict action against the Rouse Avenue court judge who was allegedly seen engaging in a "sexually explicit" act with a woman inside his office, a video of which surfaced online earlier this week.

The Delhi High Court has restrained the sharing of the video, which showed up on social media on Tuesday, contending that doing so may cause "irreparable harm" to the privacy rights of the plaintiff.

The National Commission for Women in its statement on Friday said it has come across a media post reporting an "objectionable video" of a Rouse Avenue court judge.

"The Commission has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Registrar General, Delhi High Court seeking an action taken report and to take strict action against the judge if allegations are found to be true," the NCW said.

The commission has also asked to be informed whether the Rouse Avenue Court has an Internal Committee in place as per rules laid down in the POSH Act, 2013.

The commission has sought an action taken report within seven days.

In an order issued late Wednesday night, Justice Yashwant Varma had said that the high court had taken cognisance of the incident and its registrar general has conveyed to authorities the need to block the video across social media platforms.

"Bearing in mind the sexually explicit nature of the contents of that video and taking into consideration the imminent, grave and irreparable harm that is likely to be caused to the privacy rights of the plaintiff an ad interim ex parte injunction is clearly warranted," the court had said in its order.

