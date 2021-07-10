NCW seeks action as visuals of dragging a woman in Uttar Pradesh emerge

The visuals of some youths misbehaving with a woman and pulling her sari during filing of nominations for the block chairman polls in Uttar Pradesh has kicked up a row.

While the National Commission For Women stepped in and asked UP police to take action, Opposition parties latched on to the issue to paint a picture of lawlessness in the BJP-ruled state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that violence has been renamed "masterstroke" in the state while party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the BJP has "crossed all limits to stop the nomination of a woman" in the polls.

"A few years ago, a rape victim raised her voice against a BJP MLA and an attempt was made to kill her and her family. Today, the BJP crossed all limits to stop the nomination of a woman. Same government. Same behaviour," she tweeted.

A number of Congress leaders tagged the video of the assault. SP leader Akhilesh Yadav expressed solidarity with the victim and alleged that the BJP leaders were involved in the incident.

"National Commission for Women (NCW) on July 8th had taken suo motu cognisance of an incident wherein a woman was allegedly attacked and misbehaved with and her sari was pulled in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh," the Commission headed by Rekha Sharma said seeking strict action against the men involved.