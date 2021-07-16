NDMC extends last date for payment of property tax with rebate to July 31

NDMC extends property tax payment with rebate deadline

  • Jul 16 2021, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 23:12 ist
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has extended the last date for payment of property tax with 15 per cent rebate and additional benefit, to July 31, its mayor said on Friday.

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the NDMC has extended the last date of payment of property tax with 15 per cent rebate, along with 3 per cent 'Covid-19 vaccination' incentive for the year 2021-22.

As per the 'Covid-19 vaccination' incentive, if all eligible members in a family have been fully vaccinated, then an additional rebate can be enjoyed, over and above the main rebate.

Singh said that extension of date would facilitate the genuine taxpayers who could not do it earlier. 

On the other hand, the corporation would get more revenues, and the enthusiasm of people for vaccination would also increase hence this decision has been taken in the interest of the public, he added. 

