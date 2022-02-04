NDMC, PayTM to enhance municipal services online

NDMC, PayTM join hands to enhance municipal services online

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel said the collaboration will promote hassle-free digital transactions and enhance digital penetration among the citizens

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 04 2022, 08:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 08:19 ist
NDMC and PayTM joined hands to boost digital mode of payment for availing civic services. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation and a leading e-payment firm on Thursday joined hands to boost digital mode of payment for citizens to avail civic services, officials said.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel said the collaboration will promote hassle-free digital transactions and enhance digital penetration among the citizens.

NDMC and PayTM joined hands to boost digital mode of payment for availing civic services, the officials said, adding that the move will go a long way in promoting transparency and ease of doing business.

Goel said citizens can pay taxes through a payment gateway which will soon be available for availing other municipal services, such as registration of birth and death, e-mutation, health trade licence, parks and community hall booking, etc.

It provides digital access and the aim is to make e-governance services available to citizens with ease, the officials said.

In another development, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said that under the Swachh Survekshan-2022, it has declared Ghumanhera ward in the Najafgarh Zone as its first 'Atmanirbhar Ward'.

This ward comprises 24 village committees. Because of active participation of residents and pursuance of a brand ambassador, they have achieved 100 per cent segregation of waste and have been able to process 100 per cent wet waste within their ward and generate compost, officials said.

SDMC appeals to all residents of South Delhi to please segregate their waste in dry, wet and hazardous segments, and hand it over to sanitation staff during door-to-door collection, they said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NDMC
Paytm
municipal corporations
India News
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Captain versus Cong in Punjab polls?

DH Radio | Captain versus Cong in Punjab polls?

Zuckerberg loses $29 billion as Meta shares crash

Zuckerberg loses $29 billion as Meta shares crash

DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

How Aadhaar helped lost Karnataka kid reunite with kin

How Aadhaar helped lost Karnataka kid reunite with kin

Explained: How to calculate tax on income from crypto

Explained: How to calculate tax on income from crypto

Elizabeth II's reign a second 'golden age' for Britain?

Elizabeth II's reign a second 'golden age' for Britain?

Saving for a rainy day? Your umbrella just got costlier

Saving for a rainy day? Your umbrella just got costlier

Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video

Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video

Covid breathalyser test for mass screening developed

Covid breathalyser test for mass screening developed

Direction easier but didn't make me money: Belawadi

Direction easier but didn't make me money: Belawadi

 