Nearly 18 killed in firecracker factory blast in Punjab

At least 19 people were killed and many others injured in a massive blast that took place inside a firecracker factory in Batala town of Punjab’s Gurdaspur district late this afternoon.

A fire inside the factory ignited the huge stock of firecrackers kept inside, leading to the blast. A probe has been ordered.

Many workers are feared to be trapped under the debris. An elaborate rescue operation is underway to pull out the workers trapped under the debris.

The firecrackers were to be used for celebrations for a Sikh religious festival on Thursday. The owner and few of his family members were inside the factory when the blast took place, sources said.

Locals said the sound of the blast was so heavy that it damaged nearby buildings and cars in the vicinity. A huge crowd in panic descended close to the factory as news spread about the tragedy.

“I am deeply anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to the blast in the firecracker factory in Batala. Rescue operations are underway with the deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police heading the relief efforts,” said Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Fire tenders, ambulances were rushed to the spot. Mangled bodies were cleared by volunteers and rescue teams from the spot. The factory is in a residential area. Sources said this is the third time in the last few years when a blast has occurred in the factory. If allegations are true, the factory was running sans clearances and adequate safety apparatus.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “Saddened to learn about the loss of lives due to an explosion at a firecracker factory in Batala. Condolences to bereaved families impacted by this tragedy and wishing an early recovery to those injured.”