Nearly 200 Kashmiri students stranded in Ukraine amid Russian invasion

As many as 200 Kashmiri students are stranded in Ukraine after Russia invaded the neighboring country. J&K administration is making efforts to bring back the stranded students at the earliest.

Officials said that J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has asked the administration to start the process to bring back the stranded students in Ukraine on a fast track basis. “We are in touch with Ukraine Embassy officials and will ensure all Kashmiri students are safely brought back,” they said.

Back home, the families of the stranded students are worried as they fear the situation will get worse in Ukraine in the coming days. “Our wards are staying put in their accommodations as of now. They told us that the college authorities have asked them to keep calm and stay inside,” said a parent, whose son is studying MBBS in Ukraine.

Aijaz Ahmed, a resident of uptown Srinagar, whose son is studying in Ukraine, said he lost contact with him and he is worried over the situation. “Parents of students studying in Ukraine have decided to assemble at Press Enclave in Srinagar to demand for the safe return of Kashmiri students,” he said.

Nasir Khuehami, spokesperson of the J&K Students' Association national said that 180 to 200 Kashmiri students are studying in universities and colleges of Ukraine. “They are stuck there after the Russian Army launched a massive military operation there,” he said.

