Nearly 7,000 drug smugglers arrested: Punjab Police

Nearly 7,000 drug smugglers arrested in last 4 months: Punjab Police

Police also recovered Rs 4.49 crore of cash from the possession of drug smugglers arrested in these four months

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Nov 01 2022, 01:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 01:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Punjab Police on Monday said it has arrested 6,997 drug smugglers and registered a total of 5,346 FIRs in the last four months in its ongoing drive against narcotics.

Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said police recovered close to 260 kg of heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas besides laying check posts at vulnerable routes.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala's father threatens to withdraw FIR, leave country if singer is linked to gangsters

Apart from seizing heroin, the IGP said police also recovered 300 kg of opium, 197.2 kg of ganja, 293 quintals of poppy husk, and 27.56 lakh tablets, capsules, injections and vials of pharma opioids from across the state.

Police also recovered Rs 4.49 crore of cash from the possession of drug smugglers arrested in these four months, said Gill.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Punjab police
Punjab
Drugs
India News

What's Brewing

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

In Pics | 6 best places in India to experience snowfall

In Pics | 6 best places in India to experience snowfall

Love for cricket can't buy you groceries: Darren Sammy

Love for cricket can't buy you groceries: Darren Sammy

A look at India's worst bridge disasters

A look at India's worst bridge disasters

 