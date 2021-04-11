'Necessary to remove social evils like purdah system'

Necessary to remove social evils like 'purdah' system, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

He appealed to voluntary organisations and social activists, among others, to play an active role to end the practice

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  Apr 11 2021, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 22:32 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI File Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday stressed that it is necessary to remove social evils like the ''purdah'' system and said his government has campaigned to end the practice.

Addressing a state-level women's conference on the occasion of 'Kasturba Jayanti', he also said Rajasthan's new women's policy will prove to be a milestone for their empowerment.

The policy issued by the state government on the occasion will inspire millions, Gehlot said.

The state government is working with a committed spirit to give women equal status in every field. It is promoting women education along with the implementation of various schemes to empower them, he said.

Gehlot said that it is necessary to remove social evils like ''purdah''. "Our government in Rajasthan has campaigned to end this evil," the chief minister said.

He appealed to voluntary organisations and social activists, among others, to play an active role to end the practice.

Gehlot said that the state government's focus is to reduce maternal and child mortality. Along with the government, the society will also have to come forward in this direction, he said.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Mamta Bhupesh and former Vice Chancellor of the Gujarat Vidyapith of Ahmedabad and a Gandhian thinker, Sudarshan Iyengar were present at the event among others.

Barmer-based handicraft artist Ruma Devi was conferred with the Nari Shakti Award on the occasion. 

