NEET-PG counselling to start before January 6, 2022, assures Mandaviya

The agitating resident doctors on Friday called off their 14-day long nationwide agitation over the delay in NEET-PG counselling

DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 31 2021, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 15:02 ist
Doctors during their protest over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Medical Association President Friday said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has assured that the NEET-PG counselling will start before January 6, 2022.

There will also not be any FIRs on the doctors.

The agitating resident doctors on Friday called off their 14-day long nationwide agitation over the delay in NEET-PG counselling and alleged manhandling of doctors by the police.

The strike was called after a meeting between the members of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) and the Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police.

(With inputs from agencies)

