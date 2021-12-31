NEET-PG counselling to start before January 6, 2022, assures Mandaviya

The Indian Medical Association President Friday said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has assured that the NEET-PG counselling will start before January 6, 2022.

There will also not be any FIRs on the doctors.

Health Minister has assured us that the NEET-PG counseling will start before 6th Jan'2022. There will be no FIRs on the doctors. There is no need to panic for the new variant of Covid, but all precautions should be taken: Sahajanand Prasad Singh, IMA President pic.twitter.com/QUgN2ePP0G — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

The agitating resident doctors on Friday called off their 14-day long nationwide agitation over the delay in NEET-PG counselling and alleged manhandling of doctors by the police.

The strike was called after a meeting between the members of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) and the Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police.

(With inputs from agencies)

Check out DH's latest videos: