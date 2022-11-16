Neighbour kills girl after tiff over conversion in Uttar Pradesh

UP: Neighbour kills girl after tiff over conversion

The accused has been absconding since the incident and five police teams have been formed to track and arrest him, the police said

A 19-year-old girl was pushed to death from the fourth floor of a building allegedly by her neighbour who was trying to befriend her and force her to convert, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in an area under the Dubagga police station limits on Tuesday night, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Piyush Mordia said, adding that the family members of the young woman have alleged that the accused Sufiyan was forcing her to convert to Islam.

"The girl and the accused were neighbours and he was trying to befriend her. Their families were against their friendship," he said.

According to the police, Sufiyan had given a mobile phone to the girl. When her family came to know about it, they reached the accused’s house to confront his family members.

"While both the families were talking, the accused took the girl to the fourth floor of the building and allegedly pushed her down from there," the JCP said.

The accused has been absconding since the incident and five police teams have been formed to track and arrest him, the police said.

An FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act has been registered, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

