'Nervous, getting goosebumps since morning': Demolition project head ahead of Noida twin towers blast

As the final preparations are under way for the big demolition, the head of the project said he has been getting "goosebumps" since morning.

The countdown for the historical fall of the twin towers has begun and all the preparations are in final stages. The officials and the engineers of Edifice Engineering took stock of the situation after reaching the rooftop of the towers in the morning.

"I would lie if I say I am not nervous. I am nervous. I have been getting goosebumps since morning. I am a little nervous but confident as well," said Utkarsh Mehta of Edifice Engineering while speaking to NDTV.

He added that all preparations are done for the blast that is set to take place at sharp 2:30 pm on Sunday.

As the preparations enter the last stages for the blast, the officials are making sure they that there are no loose ends and are engaged in re-checking every arrangement. The officials are ensuring no technical fault before the blast.

The blast, carried out through waterfall implosion, is expected to raze down the two 40-storey buildings in Noida's Sector 93A, in just 9 seconds.

The twin towers will be razed with explosives. The nearly 100-metre tall towers will become India's tallest structures to be safely demolished by implosion technique in pursuance of a Supreme Court order.

Mehta also stated that six people will be present within 100 meters of the blast site, which includes one police personnel, three demolition experts from Edifice's South African partner Jet Demolitions, and two blasters.

An important challenge for the officials and engineers of Edifice Engineering is to demolish the tower while ensuring the safety of the residential societies near the twin towers. All preparations are in the last stage to carry out the demolition exercise without harming the adjoining societies.

Mumbai-based firm Edifice Engineering, had previously executed demolition of illegal residential complexes in Kerala's Maradu, Telangana's secretariat and central prison, and old Motera stadium in Gujarat, among others.