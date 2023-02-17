Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets I&B min Anurag Thakur

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets I&B minister Anurag Thakur

During their meeting, Thakur highlighted how India had emerged as a content and post-production hub

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 17 2023, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 21:53 ist
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur meets Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos in New Delhi. Credit: IANS Photo

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur here on Friday met Netflix Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos and discussed the expanding creative economy of the country.

During their meeting, Thakur highlighted how India had emerged as a content and post-production hub, backed by the talent of Indians.

Also Read | Government gives nod to Rs 4,800 cr Vibrant Villages Programme

"Pleasure meeting you Mr Ted Sarandos @netflix, best wishes on your new role! India has emerged as a content & post production hub backed by talent; Our original content is being dubbed globally. Look forward to the story of India & Indians expanding even further across the world," Thakur tweeted.

The two also discussed India’s regional content which is amongst the most viewed content internationally.

In 2022, the central government ministry had announced a partnership with Netflix to produce 25 short films on inspirational stories of individuals and the freedom struggle under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav that celebrated 75 years of independence of India.

The first set of videos through the joint initiative, called Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan, were on women changemakers and the second set on freedom fighters of 1857 war for independence.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Anurag Thakur
Netflix
India News

What's Brewing

Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital

Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital

Ranveer to be a part of NBA celebrity game 2023

Ranveer to be a part of NBA celebrity game 2023

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

 