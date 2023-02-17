Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets I&B minister Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur here on Friday met Netflix Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos and discussed the expanding creative economy of the country.

During their meeting, Thakur highlighted how India had emerged as a content and post-production hub, backed by the talent of Indians.

"Pleasure meeting you Mr Ted Sarandos @netflix, best wishes on your new role! India has emerged as a content & post production hub backed by talent; Our original content is being dubbed globally. Look forward to the story of India & Indians expanding even further across the world," Thakur tweeted.

The two also discussed India’s regional content which is amongst the most viewed content internationally.

In 2022, the central government ministry had announced a partnership with Netflix to produce 25 short films on inspirational stories of individuals and the freedom struggle under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav that celebrated 75 years of independence of India.

The first set of videos through the joint initiative, called Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan, were on women changemakers and the second set on freedom fighters of 1857 war for independence.