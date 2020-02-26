Netizens drool over Punjabi kid's bhangra during Melania Trump's visit to Delhi school

Punjabi kids' dance wows netizens and Melania Trump

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 26 2020, 14:28pm ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2020, 14:56pm ist
US first lady Melania Trump is garlanded by two children at Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

It is no easy feat to steal the thunder from US First Lady Melania Trump, but a little boy managed to do just that, with the help of his adorable dance performance, as reported by Hindustan Times

Melania Trump visited the Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School to witness the 'Happiness Class' and interacted with the students on Tuesday. A dance performance was organised in honour of Melania Trump. During the performance, some children started dancing in the audience section, as is seen in an ANI video. Among them stood out a boy, who pulled off some excellent dance moves with ease. Melania Trump can be seen looking at the children and enjoying their dance performance. 

The little boy's moves floored Twitteratis. Since being shared, the video has collected over 7,500 likes and more than 1,400 retweets. Many have posted wonderful comments for the boy’s impromptu dancing skills. Here are some of the reactions to the dance video. 

