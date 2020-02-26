Netizens drool over Punjabi kid's bhangra during Melania Trump's visit to Delhi school

It is no easy feat to steal the thunder from US First Lady Melania Trump, but a little boy managed to do just that, with the help of his adorable dance performance, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Melania Trump visited the Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School to witness the 'Happiness Class' and interacted with the students on Tuesday. A dance performance was organised in honour of Melania Trump. During the performance, some children started dancing in the audience section, as is seen in an ANI video. Among them stood out a boy, who pulled off some excellent dance moves with ease. Melania Trump can be seen looking at the children and enjoying their dance performance.

#WATCH Delhi: First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump watches a dance performance by students at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura. pic.twitter.com/dBCuTzvymF — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

The little boy's moves floored Twitteratis. Since being shared, the video has collected over 7,500 likes and more than 1,400 retweets. Many have posted wonderful comments for the boy’s impromptu dancing skills. Here are some of the reactions to the dance video.

