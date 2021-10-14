New Chief Justice of MP High Court takes oath

New Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court takes oath

Justice Malimath is the 26th Chief Justice of the MP High Court

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Oct 14 2021, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 15:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday.

State Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice at a function in the Raj Bhawan. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his ministerial colleagues were present on the occasion. Chief Justice Malimath (59) succeeds CJ Mohmamad Rafiq, who has been transferred in the same capacity to the Himachal Pradesh High Court, an official said.

Justice Malimath is the 26th Chief Justice of the MP High Court. In 2008, Justice Malimath was elevated as judge of the Karnataka High Court. Later, he served as the Acting Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court and the Himachal Pradesh High Court, the official said. 

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Madhya Pradesh
High Court
India News
Chief Justice

Related videos

What's Brewing

Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving planet Earth

Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving planet Earth

Will Sudeep's 'Kotigobba 3' live up to expectations?

Will Sudeep's 'Kotigobba 3' live up to expectations?

Shredded Banksy goes under the hammer in London

Shredded Banksy goes under the hammer in London

Nayagarh villagers reclaim their forest lands in Odisha

Nayagarh villagers reclaim their forest lands in Odisha

Star Trek's William Shatner becomes real-life astronaut

Star Trek's William Shatner becomes real-life astronaut

DH Toon | Modi's master plan for infrastructure

DH Toon | Modi's master plan for infrastructure

The moral panic engulfing Instagram

The moral panic engulfing Instagram

Humans enjoyed blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study

Humans enjoyed blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study

 