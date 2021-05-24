New Covid cases in J&K dip to 2,237; deaths continue to soar

Jammu and Kashmir reported a dip in Covid-19 cases on Monday, though deaths continue to be on the higher side.

According to a daily media bulletin, the Union Territory (UT) recorded 45 deaths and 2,237 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Monday. On Sunday, the UT had reported 51 deaths and 3308 Covid-19 cases.

Of 45 fresh deaths on Monday, 29 were reported from Jammu region taking its total toll to 1,732 while 16 more deaths on Sunday took Kashmir valley toll to 1,877. Jammu is leading in the number of deaths reported during the second wave of Covid while Kashmir is witnessing a higher number of infection cases.

Also read: No indication that children will be hit in third wave of Covid-19: Centre

On Monday out of 2,237 fresh cases, 1,383 were reported from Kashmir valley and 854 from Jammu. Srinagar as per the data is witnessing a decline in Covid infection cases with 309 cases reported on Monday against 511 on Sunday. Early this month Srinagar was reporting more than 1,100 cases per day.

The active positive cases have also seen a decline since last week. From a high of 52,848 active cases on May 13, the cases have come down to 45,630 in 11 days. The tally of total recoveries in the UT has reached 2,23,619 which is nearly 82 per cent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, for the 26th consecutive day on Monday, restrictions remained imposed across the UT to contain the unabated rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths.