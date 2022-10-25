New curriculum framework recommends steps for early childhood education

Preparatory education till the age of five years, learning through poems, stories and toys, and, teaching children the culture, traditions, heritage, customs, language, geography, and ancient and contemporary knowledge of India are some of the recommendations of the National Curriculum Framework, released earlier this week by the education ministry.

The framework recommends steps for education and early childhood care for children below 8 years.

The Framework also suggests that the home should be the only learning environment for children below three years of age.

“Up to age 3, the home environment is (and should remain) almost the sole provider of adequate nutrition, good health practices, responsive care, safety and protection, and stimulation for early childhood learning, everything that constitutes and forms the basis for ECCE,” the framework recommends.

The framework also recommends that early literacy of children below the age of 8 years should include learning about the alphabet, languages, numbers, counting, colours, shapes, drawing, painting, indoor and outdoor play, puzzles and logical thinking through art, craft, music, and movement.

“The aim is to build on the developmental outcomes in the domains mentioned above, combined with a focus on early literacy, numeracy, and awareness of one’s environment. This becomes particularly important during the age range of 6-8, forming the basis for the achievement of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN),” the framework says.

The framework also emphasises on the importance of play for children, suggesting that play should include curiosity, contentment and choice.