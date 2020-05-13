New Delhi district magistrate's office sealed after 8 personnel test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19: New Delhi district magistrate's office sealed

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 13 2020, 23:28 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 23:28 ist

The office of New Delhi district magistrate was sealed on Wednesday after eight civil defence volunteers working there tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

All those who came in contact with the eight personnel will be tested for coronavirus, a senior official said, adding that contact tracing has also been undertaken to ascertain who came in their contact.

The eight personnel who tested positive were deployed at the district disaster management authority control room for COVID-19 inside the DM's office complex, officials said.

The office was sanitised and sealed after their test report came and all the senior officers, including the district magistrate and staff members, worked from home, officials said.

The eight personnel were involved in field work like distribution of masks and other relief works. They have been admitted at the YMCA care centre. 

