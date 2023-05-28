New Parl inauguration: DMRC shuts gates of two stations

New Parliament building inauguration: Entry, exit gates of two metro stations in Delhi closed

The new structure is located near the Central Secretariat station which is an interchange facility between Yellow Line and Violet Line

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 28 2023, 11:16 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 12:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File photo

All entry and exit gates at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations of the Delhi Metro have been closed because of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, officials said on Sunday.

The new structure is located near the Central Secretariat station which is an interchange facility between Yellow Line and Violet Line.

Also Read: PM Modi begins inauguration of new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building in the presence of a large number of dignitaries and priests.

"As per directions received from the Delhi Metro Rail Police, all entry and exit gates of Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations have been closed for passenger movement," the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation tweeted around 8:30 am.

A senior official said the gates of these two stations were closed since the start of metro services on Sunday.

However, interchange facilities are available at Central Secretariat.

Announcements were being made regularly at these two stations since morning, the official said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Parliament
DMRC

Related videos

What's Brewing

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Kashmiri Pandits keep tryst with Mata Kheer Bhawani

Kashmiri Pandits keep tryst with Mata Kheer Bhawani

900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament

900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament

70 years after first summit, Everest keeps giving

70 years after first summit, Everest keeps giving

'Anatomy of a Fall' wins top prize as women rule Cannes

'Anatomy of a Fall' wins top prize as women rule Cannes

SRK's ode to 'A New Parliament for a New India'

SRK's ode to 'A New Parliament for a New India'

 