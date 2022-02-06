New Sharada temple to come up in Kashmir with Sringeri Mutt support

Sringeri Shankaracharya Mutt in Karnataka has taken an initiative to build a new temple for Goddess Sharada along the Line of Control (LOC) in Teetwal area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The temple will be built on the banks of Kishanganga river in Teetwal, en route to the Sarvajna Peeth, the original sixth century AD Sharada temple. Sharada temple is a ruined Hindu temple and ancient centre of learning located in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Sringeri mutt will donate a panchaloha idol of goddess Sharada, a replica of the one at Sri Sharada Peetham for installation at the under-construction Sharada temple.

Between the 6th and 12th centuries CE, it was among the most prominent temple universities in the Indian subcontinent. Known in particular for its library, stories recount scholars travelling long distances to access its texts. Goddess Sharada is the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, and learning.

“Sringeri Mutt chief executive officer, Sri V R Gowrishankar conveyed that the Sringeri Math will offer full support to the noble initiative of the temple construction at Teetwal and offer a new Panchaloha Vigraha of Goddess Sharada for the installation,” a statement issued by the Math said.

According to the Sringeri Math, Ravinder Pandita of Sharada Yatra (Sarvajna Peeth) Temple Committee, Kashmir met Sringeri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Bharati Tirtha and Jagadguru Vidhushekhara Bharati, and received blessings for the construction of a new Goddess Sharada temple at the town of Teetwal near the LoC in Kashmir.

The Math added that Teetwal on the banks of the Kishanganga river was traditionally one of the places from which the annual Yatra to the Sarvajna Peetham of Goddess Sharadamba in Kashmir would commence.

The statement said that Jagadguru Sri Adi Shankaracharya had consecrated Goddess Sharada at Sringeri while establishing the Dakshinamnaya Peetham and towards the end of his ‘Digvijaya Yatra’, ascended the Sarvajna Peetham of Goddess Sharada in Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)

