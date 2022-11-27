New video shows housekeeping services in Satyendar Jain's cell

Yet another video of jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain getting above par treatment in Tihar jail emerged on Sunday ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections and the MCD polls.

#WATCH | CCTV video emerges of housekeeping services going on in the cell of jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain. Later, he can also be seen interacting with people in his cell. pic.twitter.com/tw17pF5CTQ — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

While earlier videos of Jain had shown him getting a massage, eating food, and interacting with several people, including the now-suspended Tihar jail superintendent, the latest video showed housekeeping staff servicing Jain's jail cell, cleaning it and putting sheets on his bed.

The BJP has attacked AAP over the liquor scam and been using videos of Jain's Tihar cell to show that the jailed minister is getting 'VVIP treatment'.

