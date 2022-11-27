New video shows housekeeping services in Jain's cell

New video shows housekeeping services in Satyendar Jain's cell

The BJP has attacked AAP over the liquor scam and been using videos of Jain's Tihar cell to show that the jailed minister is getting 'VVIP treatment'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 27 2022, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2022, 09:07 ist
Screengrab from video. Credit: Twitter/@ANINews

Yet another video of jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain getting above par treatment in Tihar jail emerged on Sunday ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections and the MCD polls.

While earlier videos of Jain had shown him getting a massage, eating food, and interacting with several people, including the now-suspended Tihar jail superintendent, the latest video showed housekeeping staff servicing Jain's jail cell, cleaning it and putting sheets on his bed.

The BJP has attacked AAP over the liquor scam and been using videos of Jain's Tihar cell to show that the jailed minister is getting 'VVIP treatment'.

More to follow...

Satyendar Jain
AAP
Aam Aadmi Party
BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party
Tihar jail
Delhi
India News
Indian Politics

