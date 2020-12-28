New Year eve set to be chilly in North India, night temps to fall by 3-5 deg C during next 3 days: IMD

New Year eve set to be chilly in North India: IMD

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 28 2020, 20:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 20:09 ist
The statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh amid dense fog at Heritage Street, in Amritsar, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Brace for a chilly New Year's Eve in north India. Night temperatures are expected to fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the northern parts of the country from December 29-31, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday as a cold wave sweeps across several states.

Cold wave conditions are likely to abate from January 2, the IMD said.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are also likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh. Isolated cold wave conditions are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during December 30-31.

“….fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius (likely) over northwest India during the next 3 days (29th-31st December),” the IMD said. There will be a slight rise in the temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

An orange colour-coded warning has also been issued to the states.  

The IMD said cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and north Rajasthan during December 28-30.

“Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh in the morning hours from December 31 to January 2,” the IMD added.

