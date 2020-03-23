Newborn baby girl in Uttar Pradesh named 'Corona'

Amidst the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, a newborn female child was named 'Corona' by her parents in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur town, about 275 kilometres from Lucknow.

The baby was born at the Government Women's hospital in the town, barely a few hours before the 'Janta Curfew' came into force, on Sunday.

Justifying the name, the uncle of the baby, Nitesh Tripathi, a resident of Sohgaura village in Gorakhpur district, said that the coronavirus had 'unified' the community and 'inspired' the people to wage a collective fight against it.

''The virus is no doubt dangerous.... it has killed so many people in the world.... but it has also inculcated many good habits in us,'' he went on to add.

Stating that the newborn was named after COVID-19 after consulting her mother and father and also other members of the family, Tripathi said that the people should not be scared by the virus and instead should follow the advisories issued by the government.

''This baby will be the symbol of people's unity to fight the virus,'' he remarked.

Though taken by surprise, the hospital staff also hailed the newborn's family for naming her after coronavirus.