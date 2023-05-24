Newborn stolen from govt hospital in Noida, search on

A newborn went missing from a government hospital in Noida on Wednesday, with the police lodging an FIR and launching a search operation for the baby allegedly stolen by an unidentified woman.

According to officials, the incident took place at the ESI Hospital, under Sector 24 police station limits, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The parents of the child live in Khoda Colony, Ghaziabad and the woman was admitted to the ESI Hospital on Tuesday for delivery, a police spokesperson said.

"After delivery, the woman was shifted to the ward. Today, when the woman woke up in the morning, the child was not on her bed. Upon being informed about it, the local police reached the spot and began an inquiry," the police official said.

"The police then checked CCTV cameras of the hospital in which a woman was seen carrying the child. This happened around 4.30 am today," the official said Wednesday.

The parents of the newborn have submitted a complaint with the local police station. An FIR has been lodged on the basis of the complaint and investigation launched to search for the missing baby, the police said.