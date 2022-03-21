Newly elected MLAs sworn in as U'khand assembly members

Newly elected MLAs sworn in as members of Uttarakhand assembly

Elections to the state assembly were held on February 14 and the results were announced on March 1

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Mar 21 2022, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 15:56 ist
Uttarakhand Governor Lt. General (Retired) Gurmit Singh and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami greet senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bansidhar Bhagat after he was sworn-in as the Protem Speaker of state Legislative Assembly. Credit: PTI Photo

The newly elected MLAs of Uttarakhand were sworn in here on Monday as the members of the state assembly.

Protem Speaker Banshidhar Bhagat administered oath to all the 70 members of the House, including several first timers such as Mohan Singh Bisht, Savita Kapoor and independent MLA from Khanpur Umesh Kumar.

While Bisht, who contended the assembly polls on a BJP ticket, defeated Congress veteran Harish Rawat from Lalkuwa, Savita Kapoor defeated Congress' Suryakant Dhasmana in the Dehradun Cantt seat.

BJP won 47 seats in the polls, Congress 19 and BSP and Independents bagged two seats each.

