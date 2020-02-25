NGO seeks FIR, arrest of those involved in clashes

NGO moves HC seeking FIR, arrest of persons involved in North East Delhi violence

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 25 2020, 12:22pm ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2020, 12:22pm ist
An NGO on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking registration of an FIR and arrest of persons involved in ongoing violence in North East Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The petition, which is likely to be mentioned before the high court, also seeks setting up of an SIT to inquire into the incident and compensation for those killed and injured in the violence.

The petition filed by NGO Human Rights Legal Network (HRLN) has also sought an inquiry by a retired judge into the violence.

It has also sought directions to the Centre for deployment of the Army to maintain law and order in the national capital and areas where the "communal attack on people are most ferocious".

