NGT calls for regulation of vehicular movement in Kashmir's green pastures

Dealing with a plea against an 'offroad sports club' allegedly causing noise and air pollution in green pasture areas of Kashmir Valley, the National Green Tribunal directed the authorities to implement strict regulation of vehicular movement disturbing flora and fauna of the area.

As per the complainant, a group called 'Kashmir Off Road', an associate member of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India was using heavy motor vehicles, and sports cars on the green pastures of Nagin Valley, Gulmarg, Tosamaidan, Doodhpathri, and Drung.

Acting on the grievance, the green court had on February 2, sought a factual report from a joint Committee of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (HoFF), State of Jammu and Kashmir, SPCB, Secretary Tourism-Kashmir, and the District Magistrate of concerned Districts.

Though, the committee did not find any evidences of disturbance to flora and fauna, evidences of minor surface disturbance in Tosamaidan were observed during the site visit.

In the report, it was also mentioned that a 7 km long Trek route from Drung to Danwas has been developed by the Forest Department to promote trekking in the area and the trek route is operational.

Based on the observation of the Joint Committee made during the site visits, it suggested enforcing strict regulation of Tourism activities and there shall be no vehicular movement in Green Pasture areas of Nagin Valley, Gulmarg, Tosamaidan, Doodhpatri, and Drung.

It also suggested green pastures of Gulmarg, Drung, Doodhpaptrui, Nagin Valley and Tosamaidan should not be allowed for movement of vehicles and steps be taken to ensure enforcement which may require additional manpower for implementation of any regulation mechanism to be put in place, in this regard.

"In view of above, further remedial action may be taken by the statutory regulators, including the State Pollution Control Board, Forest Department and Tourism Department, Jammu and Kashmir," NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said in an order dated July 5.