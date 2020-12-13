NGT directs Delhi govt to keep vigil against burning of plastic

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government to keep a continuous vigil against the burning of plastic and other waste for the protection of environment and public health.

The tribunal was hearing pleas filed by Mundka village resident Satish Kumar and Tikri-Kalan native Mahavir Singh alleging pollution caused by burning of plastic, leather, rubber, motor engine oil and other waste materials and continuous operation of illegal industrial units dealing with such articles on agricultural lands in Mundka and Neelwal villages.

The green panel noted that the matter relating to air pollution has been pending for more than seven years and it does not find it necessary to keep it so for an indefinite period.

“It is for the statutory authorities to continue further steps for enforcement of environmental norms as per law.

“Accordingly, we close the proceedings with hope and expectation that the concerned authorities will take the necessary steps for maintaining environmental norms. There has to be continuous vigil against causing of pollution, particularly burning of plastic and other waste for the protection of environment and public health,” the tribunal said.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said the amount of compensation recovered from violators must be properly utilised for the legitimate purpose with the approval of the CPCB.

“If there is any violation of environmental norms, the aggrieved party will be free to take remedies as per law, as and when necessary,” the bench said.

The tribunal had earlier directed the Delhi chief secretary to co-ordinate with the municipal and police authorities and other officers to ensure compliance of its previous orders at the ground-level.

It had asked the chief secretary to hold a joint meeting with the persons considered responsible for compliance and till the orders remain un-complied, continue to hold such meetings at least once a month.