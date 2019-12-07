NGT directs Environment Ministry to set up green belt

To prevent air pollution and encroachments, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MOEF) to set up a mechanism to monitor the maintenance of green belts on both sides of national and state highways across the country.

The NGT principal bench headed by its chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel passed this order following a petition on complaints of not maintaining green belts both sides of highways and increasing encroachments.

The tribunal directed that MOEF to collect data from the National Highway Authority of India, State Governments about number of issues including extent of encroachments, action plan for its removal, provisions for leaving space up to a particular distance from the road for expansion and for plantation, extension of plantation carried out.

The tribunal also asked the MOEF to provide details about the provision and maintenance of green belt on either side of highways and survival percentage of trees and saplings planted.

The monitoring mechanism may deal with the issue in future policy with regard to highways to be constructed, under construction highways and already constructed highways, the tribunal said.

The green tribunal also asked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to submit a separate report mentioning details on the extent of encroachment on National Highway, action plan for removal of such encroachment, extent of plantations, extent of access directly allowed from highways to buildings, requirement of distance from highways for construction and indicating the status of preparation and execution of action plans by individual teams to ensure green work development and status of removal of encroachment.