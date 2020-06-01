NGT directs forest dept to look into plea alleging cutting of trees outside Anand Vihar Rly station

The National Green Tribunal Monday directed the Delhi forest department to look into a plea alleging cutting of trees outside Anand Vihar Railway station.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Delhi to take appropriate action in the matter.

"The grievance with regard to the treatment of effluents before discharge into Anand Vihar drain in violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974... need to be considered in the first instance by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Amit alleging cutting of trees outside Anand Vihar Railway station, adjacent to the public toilet.

It had also sought directions for treatment and cleaning of effluents before discharge in Anand Vihar drain.

While deciding the plea, the tribunal said,"this application is disposed of with a direction that the above statutory authorities may look into the grievances and take further action in accordance with law.

"The applicant is at liberty to present his viewpoint before the said authorities within 15 days. Necessary action may be initiated within two weeks thereafter.," it said.