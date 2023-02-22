NGT forms panel to study land subsidence in Doda district in J&K

Days after land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, the National Green Tribunal took note of a similar incident in the Doda district in Jammu & Kashmir and formed a panel to study it.

The principal bench of the NGT headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also constituted a committee of representatives of the departments concerned and experts to suggest remedial measures for preventing environmental damage.

The NGT was hearing a matter where it had taken cognisance of a media report on its own about the damage and displacement caused by the “slipping of the earth”. There was a report that most houses in the area were damaged resulting in a displacement of the inhabitants.

The tribunal said that the panel may suggest remedial measures to prevent environmental damage in the light of carrying capacity, hydro-geology studies, geo-morphological studies and also covering other allied and incidental issues.

The committee will complete its studies within two months and submit a report by May 15, it said.

The tribunal also said that the chief secretary could take preventive and remedial measures found necessary in light of the media report, the tribunal said.

The bench also pointed out that the tribunal had earlier passed an order regarding the fragile areas in the Himalayan region and places including Shimla, Kasauli, Manali, McLeod Ganj in Himachal Pradesh and Aravali hills in Rajasthan.

Due to land subsidence in Joshimath in Uttarakhand, over 860 houses of around 4,500 people have developed cracks since October 2021. At least 181 of the buildings in the town are located in what has been declared an unsafe zone. Over 290 families have been moved to safer areas. The government has constituted an expert panel to study the incident.