NGT imposes fine on bottlers of Coca-Cola, Pepsi

The National Green Tribunal has imposed about Rs 25 crore on two Indian bottlers of US cola majors Coca-Cola and Pepsi for causing environmental damages in Uttar Pradesh by illegally extracting groundwater.

The NGT Principal Bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel ruled that the companies’ bottling operations were in violation of environmental legislation issued by the CGWA ( Central Ground Water Authority) as they operated without the requisite no objection certificate (NOC) to withdraw groundwater.

The NGT was hearing a petition which alleged that both companies were also accused of breaking the terms of their licences by failing to meet their requirements to recharge groundwater.

“We are of the view that PPs (Project Proponents) are responsible for illegal extraction of groundwater at least after the expiry of NOCs, issued to them by CGWA. They continued to extract groundwater without any authority. Further, they are also liable to pay environmental compensation for causing loss to the environment by failing to comply with the most crucial condition of NOCs, i.e., recharge of water,” the judgement said.

The tribunal imposed an environmental compensation of total Rs 25 crore (Rs 1.85 crore on Moon Beverages Ltd located at Greater Noida, Rs 13.24 crore on Moon Beverage Ltd's Sahibabad unit and Rs 9.71 crore on Varun Beverages Ltd’s Greater Noida unit) for illegally abstracting groundwater and inflicting environmental harm.

“CGWA having caused damage to the environment and being responsible for allowing illegal extraction of groundwater and failing to ensure recharge by the concerned project proponents for which it may be held accountable,” the NGT said pointing out various flaws.

The green panel also formed a joint committee comprising the Ministries of Environment, Forests & Climate Change and Jal Shakti, the Central Pollution Control Board, the Central Ground Water Authority, the Uttar Pradesh Ground Water Department and District Magistrates of concerned districts were also set up to ensure that the compensation received is utilised for recharge of groundwater.

