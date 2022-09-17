NGT imposes Rs 3000 crore fine on Rajasthan government for improper waste management

Taking note of the improper management of solid and liquid waste, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Rajasthan government to pay Rs 3,000 crore as environmental compensation.

The Principal Bench of NGT headed by chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel observed that the state authorities are accountable for contributing to the pollution and have been failing in their duties.

The green bench was hearing the petition related to waste management and the states' compliance with the existing waste management rules.

“The total compensation is rounded off at Rs 3,000 crores which may be deposited by the State of Rajasthan in a separate ring-fenced account within two months, to be operated as per directions of the Chief Secretary and utilised for restoration measures,” the bench said.

The restoration measures concerning sewage management would include setting up sewage treatment and utilisation systems. Along with this the existing sewage treatment faciities will be upgraded to ensure that they are being utilised upto their maximum capacity,” the bench also comprising Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel said.

The bench further said that both the restoration plans needed to be executed immediately across the state in a time-bound manner. If the violations continue, liability to pay additional compensation would be considered, warned the bench.