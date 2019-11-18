NGT seeks report on expansion of J&K HC premises

The National Green Tribunal has sought a report from the Jammu and Kashmir Forest department on a plea alleging expansion of the high court premises using forest land without following the due process.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel sought a factual and action taken report by the principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) of Jammu and Kashmir within a month by email.

The applicant may furnish a set of papers to the PCCF and file affidavit of service, the NGT said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Aavin Kumar Chadgal and others seeking direction not to start work at the allotted forest land situated at Bahu and Raika for expansion of High Court.

The plea said that thousands of trees will be chopped down which will cause irreparable loss to the environment.

The petitioners contended that the land proposed for expansion of the High Court at Jammu, measuring 813 'kanals' and 13 'marlas' at village Bahu and Raika falls under forest land.

"Bahu Game/Conservation Reserve" provides a green cover to the Jammu region which will get affected by deforestation, it said.