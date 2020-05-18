NGT seeks report on plea alleging encroachment of govt land in Bhopal

The National Green Tribunal formed a committee on Monday to look into a plea alleging construction on encroached government land and discharge of untreated sewage at a village in Bhopal in violation of environmental norms.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed that a joint committee comprising representatives of Bhopal Municipal Corporation, state pollution control board and the District Magistrate look into the issue and submit a compliance report.

"Since it is stated that the Municipal Corporation is not cooperating, let the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation take appropriate action against the person responsible for not complying with the directions of this tribunal," the bench said in a hearing held through video conferencing.

The NGT said that the order is an executable and binding decree and its violation is a criminal offence, and if the Municipal Corporation does not cooperate, the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation may be held personally accountable.

The direction came after perusing a report filed by state pollution control board which showed encroachment by the complainant himself.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Bhopal resident Hardesh Kira alleging violation of environmental norms by Raj Homes Colony by raising constructions on encroached government land and discharging untreated sewage at Kauluva village in Bhopal.

The state pollution control baord in its report said that a nala (public drain) is passing from two sides of complainant's house which has no boundary wall.

"The complainant filled the nala stretch at back side of his house up to boundary wall of Raj Home Pvt. Ltd. Now complainant has encroached the land of old nala path by filling it intermittently and said that he is the occupier of this encroached nala land," the report said.