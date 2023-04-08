NGT stays Great Nicobar Island project, forms panel to examine it

The National Green Tribunal has ordered a stay on the Rs 41,000 crore Great Nicobar Island project and formed a committee to re-examine the environmental clearance granted.

The NGT was hearing appeals against forest clearance and environmental clearance provided to the project proponent (PP) Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation ANIIDCO.

Earlier on January 11, it had sought a response from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).

Also Read | Great Nicobar Island: Stage set for a great tragedy?

The ANIDCO is to build the multi-component mega project in the Great Nicobar Island. The project also involved the development of an international container transhipment terminal, building of a military-civil, dual-use airport, a gas, diesel, and solar-based power plant, and a township.

A bench of chairperson Justice A K Goel said there was a need for adequate studies on the adverse impact on coral reefs, mangroves, turtle nesting sites, bird nesting sites, other wildlife, of erosion, disaster management and other conservation and mitigation measures.

Besides, the island coastal regulation zone (ICRZ) notification of 2019 had to be complied with and tribal rights and rehabilitation had to be ensured.

Earlier in January, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways had said the project is expected to be completed with an investment of Rs 41,000 crore ($5 billion), including investment from both the government and the PPP concessionaire.

The proposed port will have the ultimate capacity to handle 16 million containers per year and, in the first phase, will handle above 4 million containers, it said.

The bench said that though respondents (ANIDCO and MoEF&CC) claimed that such studies had already been undertaken and more were proposed, there were deficiencies in the study.

It, however, underlined some “unanswered deficiencies” such as a threat to 4,518 coral colonies, impact assessment being of only one season as against the mandated three seasons and a part of the project being in the area where a port was prohibited.

The committee will revisit the Environment Clearances granted to the project and address all concerns about possible damage to ecology and residents. Till then, further work in pursuance of impugned EC may not proceed except for the work which may not be of irreversible nature,” the tribunal said disposing the appeals.