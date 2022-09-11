NHAI consultant arrested by CBI in bribery case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 11 2022, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2022, 20:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The CBI has arrested a resident engineer of Voyants Solutions Private Limited, a consultant for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

Anil Kumar Singh of the Gurugram-based firm was arrested along with Anand Mohan Sharma, an employee of the Mathura-based SRSC Infra Private Limited, while they were allegedly exchanging the bribe, the officials added.

Two directors of SRSC Infra -- Bedram Sharma and Parsuram Sharma -- were also arrested, they said.

"Searches were conducted at eight locations belonging to the accused, including at Pilibhit, Gurugram, Mathura and Noida, which resulted in the recovery of cash amounting to Rs 1.56 crore (approximately), incriminating documents pertaining to the transactions and project and digital devices, including mobiles etc.," a spokesperson of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

According to the FIR, Singh was appointed as a consultant by the NHAI to monitor the progress of a project awarded to SRSC Infra on the Sitarganj-Bareilly section of National Highway 74.

Singh allegedly demanded the bribe from SRSC Infra for passing the bills of the firm under the project.

"The resident engineer (Singh) of the Gurugram-based private company and the employee (Anand Mohan Sharma) of a Mathura-based private company were intercepted and trapped by the CBI while exchanging a bribe amount of Rs 15 lakh. Two other accused (named in the FIR) were also caught," the spokesperson of the federal probe agency said.

NHAI
Central Bureau of Investigation
CBI
India News
gurugram
Corruption

