NHRC issues notice to Uttar Pradesh police over killing of Atiq Ahmed, his brother

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday sought details of the murders of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf while in custody from the Uttar Pradesh Police.
The NHRC has sought reports from UP Director General of Police and Prayagraj Commissioner to provide details within four weeks.
Read | Atiq Ahmed’s killing leaves many unanswered questions
The officials have been asked to provide details of all aspects leading to the murders of the brothers by three youths while police were taking them for medical examination.
It has also asked the police to submit the copy of complaint and FIR registered against the deceased, copy of arrest memo and inspection memo, copy of medical legal certificate of the deceased, copies of all relevant General Diary extracts and post mortem reports and video of post mortem.
The NHRC wants the police to also submit the site plan of scene of occurrence, chemical and histopathology examination of viscera, final cause of death based on forensic report and magisterial enquiry report.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field
K'taka candidate gives poll deposit fee in Re 1 coins
Rivalry between Barcelona & Madrid takes turn for worse
Twitter to curb visibility of policy-violating tweets
Pak street cricket revives after dark during Ramadan
Israel remembers 6 million Jews killed in Holocaust
Rajasthan cop says harassed by men with political clout