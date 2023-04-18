NHRC issues notice to Uttar Pradesh police over killing of Atiq Ahmed, his brother

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday sought details of the murders of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf while in custody from the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The NHRC has sought reports from UP Director General of Police and Prayagraj Commissioner to provide details within four weeks.

Read | Atiq Ahmed’s killing leaves many unanswered questions

The officials have been asked to provide details of all aspects leading to the murders of the brothers by three youths while police were taking them for medical examination.

It has also asked the police to submit the copy of complaint and FIR registered against the deceased, copy of arrest memo and inspection memo, copy of medical legal certificate of the deceased, copies of all relevant General Diary extracts and post mortem reports and video of post mortem.

The NHRC wants the police to also submit the site plan of scene of occurrence, chemical and histopathology examination of viscera, final cause of death based on forensic report and magisterial enquiry report.