2 pregnant women denied treatment; notice to UP govt

NHRC notice to Uttar Pradesh govt over medical apathy to two pregnant women in Noida

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jun 08 2020, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 20:30 ist

The NHRC Monday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over reports of medical apathy towards two pregnant women in Noida.

It asked the Union Health Ministry to issue instructions to states and UTs not to deny treatment to those needing critical care other than COVID-19, an official release said.

An eight-month pregnant woman had died in an ambulance in UP's Gautam Buddha Nagar after a frantic 13-hour hospital hunt failed to find her a bed as over half-a-dozen facilities denied her treatment, her family claimed on Saturday.

In the second case, as per media reports on Monday, a pregnant woman was brought to the Noida district hospital in an auto-rickshaw, the NHRC said in the release.

When the hospital refused to attend to her, her family tried to arrange an ambulance but in the meantime, the woman delivered a stillborn baby on a pavement, it said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the UP government over the matter.

