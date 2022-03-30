NIA announces Rs 10 lakh bounty on 4 LeT/TRF commanders

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced Rs 10 lakh bounty on four commanders of The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow organisation of the banned Lashker-e-Toiba terror outfit.

The reward money has been announced in case 32/2021/NIA/DLI against Sajjad Gul alias Sheikh Saijad of Bemina, Srinagar, Salim Rehmani alias Abu Saad from Nawab Shah, Sindh Pakistan, Saifullah Sajid Jutt from Shangamanga, District Kasur, Punjab, Pakistan and Basit Ahmed Dar of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam in south Kashmir.

According to the NIA, LeT commanders Sajjad Gul, Salim Rehmani and Saifullah Sajid Jutt had been radicalising, motivating and recruiting youngsters to join terror ranks.

In the past, the anti-terrorism agency has seized incriminating documents and digital devices during searches at various locations in and around Srinagar related to the case.

There were intelligence reports that these LeT/TRF commanders, including Sajjad Gul, Salim Rehmani and Saifullah Sajid Jutt had planned violence in J&K and elsewhere in India through radicalised recruits.

TRF was created by the Pakistan army and the ISI in response to India’s abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Indian agencies claim that the outfit is nothing but an offshoot of LeT.

