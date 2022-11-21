NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist with reward of Rs 5L

NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist carrying reward of Rs 5 lakh

Khanpuria was involved and wanted in many terrorist cases, including a conspiracy to carry out targeted killings in Punjab

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 21 2022, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 21:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A most-wanted terrorist carrying a reward of Rs five lakh was arrested from the Delhi airport, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said on Monday.

Kulwinderjit Singh alias "Khanpuria", who had been associated with terrorist outfits like the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday soon after his arrival from Bangkok, the official said.

Khanpuria was involved and wanted in many terrorist cases, including a conspiracy to carry out targeted killings in Punjab. He had been on the run since 2019, and the NIA had declared a cash reward of Rs five lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Terrorism
India News
National Investigation Agency
Khalistan

What's Brewing

NASA's Orion capsule reaches Moon

NASA's Orion capsule reaches Moon

Government panel finalises Kannada Goddess's image

Government panel finalises Kannada Goddess's image

Barred from stadiums, Iran women travel to World Cup

Barred from stadiums, Iran women travel to World Cup

Pics | Homes shattered, 162 dead in Indonesia quake

Pics | Homes shattered, 162 dead in Indonesia quake

'Best timing is my timing,' Ronaldo defends interview

'Best timing is my timing,' Ronaldo defends interview

IFFI 2022 opening ceremony in Goa: Star-studded affair

IFFI 2022 opening ceremony in Goa: Star-studded affair

 