NIA arrests two more accused in J&K terrorism conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more accused in the Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case.

The probe agency arrested Rashid Muzaffar Ganaie and Nasir Mir, both residents of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in RC-29/2021/NIA/DLI.

A spokesperson of the NIA said the case relates to conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities of the country, including New Delhi, by cadres of proscribed terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and other outfits and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc.

“These terrorists and cadres have affected several terrorist acts including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir, thereby challenging the writ of the state,” he said.

The NIA had registered the FIR on October 10 and has so far arrested 27 persons in the case. “Preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons are terror associates/OGWs of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists,” the NIA spokesperson added.



