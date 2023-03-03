Property of Hizbul terrorist attached in Baramulla

NIA attaches property of another militant commander in Kashmir

Reshi, a resident of Yemberzalwari Shiva Dangerpora in Sopore is presently in Pakistan as per NIA

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 03 2023, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 14:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A day after house of fugitive terrorist Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar aka Latram was attached in Srinagar by National Investigation Agency (NIA), the house of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Basit Reshi in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

The Union Home Minister had declared Reshi, who is based in Pakistan, a ‘designated terrorist’ under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), a stringent act legislated to control militant activities.

According to the Home Ministry, Reshi was involved in “subversive activities and coordinating target killings” in Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA investigations reveal that he had planned and executed an attack on a police guard post at Tujar Shareef, Sopore on August 18, 2015, in which police personnel and a civilian were killed.

Reshi, a resident of Yemberzalwari Shiva Dangerpora in Sopore is presently in Pakistan as per NIA.

On Thursday, the NIA had attached the Srinagar-based property of Mushtaq Zargar aka Latram, the founder and chief commander of Al-Umar Mujahideen, who was released along with Masood Azhar, the Bahawalpur based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief, in exchange of passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight 814 (IC 814) at Kandahar in1999.
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
NIA
Hizbul Mujahideen

What's Brewing

Woman scribe alleges harassment by Uber driver in Delhi

Woman scribe alleges harassment by Uber driver in Delhi

5 books celebrating strong Indian women

5 books celebrating strong Indian women

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

Conrad Sangma, from defeat to possible 2nd term as CM

Conrad Sangma, from defeat to possible 2nd term as CM

Dutch 'coffee shops' to stock licensed weed in trial

Dutch 'coffee shops' to stock licensed weed in trial

A look at women MLAs in Nagaland assembly

A look at women MLAs in Nagaland assembly

 