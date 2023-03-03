NIA attaches property of another militant commander in Kashmir

A day after house of fugitive terrorist Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar aka Latram was attached in Srinagar by National Investigation Agency (NIA), the house of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Basit Reshi in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

The Union Home Minister had declared Reshi, who is based in Pakistan, a ‘designated terrorist’ under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), a stringent act legislated to control militant activities.

According to the Home Ministry, Reshi was involved in “subversive activities and coordinating target killings” in Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA investigations reveal that he had planned and executed an attack on a police guard post at Tujar Shareef, Sopore on August 18, 2015, in which police personnel and a civilian were killed.

Reshi, a resident of Yemberzalwari Shiva Dangerpora in Sopore is presently in Pakistan as per NIA.

On Thursday, the NIA had attached the Srinagar-based property of Mushtaq Zargar aka Latram, the founder and chief commander of Al-Umar Mujahideen, who was released along with Masood Azhar, the Bahawalpur based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief, in exchange of passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight 814 (IC 814) at Kandahar in1999.

