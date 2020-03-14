NIA carries fresh raids in Kashmir

The National investigation agency (NIA) conducted fresh raids in Pattan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday morning.

Reports said the NIA sleuths accompanied by local police raided house of one Ghulam Mohammad Mir at Palpora Pattan, 32 kms from here.

"During the raid, the NIA held the house owner Mir in connection with terror funding case," sources said.

However, it was not immediately known regarding which case national probe agency has raided the house.

Pertinently, the NIA has conducted multiple raids, mainly in South Kashmir's Pulwama district in last two months regarding 14 February 2019 Pulwama terror attack.