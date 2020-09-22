NIA carries out fresh raids in Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted fresh raids in Srinagar and Baramulla districts of Kashmir on Tuesday in the case of suspended Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Davinder Singh and Hizbul Mujahideen militant Naveed Babu.

Reports said the NIA sleuths, accompanied by paramilitary CRPF and J&K police, raided the house of Ghulam Rasool Waza at Palhallan, Pattan, Baramulla. According to sources, Waza is a retired government employee of the Health Department.

Similarly, the NIA carried out searches at the house of Tariq Ahmad (an ex-Sarpanch) arrested last year by police in a drug peddling case and two other locations, Kanispora at main town and Boniyar area of Uri, all in Baramulla.

Reports said that NIA also raided the house of Tafazul Parimo at S A Colony, Nowgam in Srinagar. “Parents of Tafazul told the NIA team that their son was presently living in Peerbagh. The NIA team asked the brother of Tafazul to accompany them to Peerbagh where a raid is underway at present,” reports added.

Sources said the NIA is conducting raids in Hizbul commander Naveed Babu-Davinder Singh DSP's case. DSP Singh was arrested on January 11 by the police, while transporting two Hizbul militants, Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmed, and a lawyer Irfan Ahmed in a vehicle to Jammu.

The NIA had booked Singh and four others under Arms Act, Explosive Substance Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and recovered 32 items from them including an AK-47 rifle and US and Chinese made pistols and ammunition.

Singh was an officer in the anti-hijacking wing of J&K police at Srinagar International Airport, and was part of the security staff that received a group of foreign ambassadors, including US ambassador, who visited Kashmir in January this year.