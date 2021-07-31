NIA carries out raids in J&K in connection with IED cases

J&K: NIA carries out raids in connection with IED cases

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS , Srinagar,
  • Jul 31 2021, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 17:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday raided multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with two IED recovery cases and the arrest of Lashkar-e-Mustafa commander Hidayatullah Malik.

Officials said the premier probe agency sleuths accompanied by police and CRPF personnel, conducted raids at 14 locations, including six in Shopian, four in Anantnag (Kashmir), two in Banihal, and two in Sunjuwan (Jammu).

On June 27, hours after two explosives-laden drones crashed into the Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Jammu airport, two people were arrested by J&K Police with an IED from the neighbouring Narwal area. The accused identified as Nadeem Ayub Rathar and Talib ur Rehman, residents of Shopian and Baniwal, according to the probe agency, were under orders to carry out an IED blast at a major religious place of Jammu.

The drone attack case was handed over to the NIA a few days later by the Union Home Ministry.

Earlier on July 11, the NIA swooped down in Kashmir and carried out multiple raids in connection with an alleged conspiracy of international terrorist organization ISIS to radicalize and recruit youth to wage war against India.
 

